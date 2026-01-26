Tuesday, January 27, 2026

USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Middle East

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) The USS Abraham Lincoln and its support ships have arrived in the Middle East as President Donald Trump is mulling strikes on Iran.

A US official told CBS News that the USS Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had arrived in US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) area of control. On Tuesday, CENTCOM posted on X that the Lincoln was in the Indian Ocean and crews were performing routine maintenance.

The arrival of the fleet of warships in the Middle East comes as Trump has publicly threatened to attack Iran, and US officials say the White House is considering options to strike the Islamic Republic. Earlier this month, Trump decided against attacking Iran over concerns that the US did not have enough military power in the region to topple the government in Tehran and defeat Iranian counterattacks.

Over the past week, the US has engaged in a significant military buildup in the Middle East, including warships, fighter jets, and advanced air defense systems. The military equipment will give Trump larger strike operations for attacking Iran, and additional abilities to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting US bases and Israel.

Iran has said that it will respond to any attack by launching missiles at Israel and US bases in the region. Tens of thousands of American troops are positioned at over a dozen military facilities in the area.

The US force presence in the Middle East is now similar to the American military footprint in the region when Israel attacked Iran in June, starting a war that lasted 12 days. Trump said the USS Lincoln will give up operations to strike Iran, but the President left open the possibility for deescalation.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOE Issues Emergency Orders to Mitigate Blackouts in New England, Texas
Next article
NFL Owner’s Death Under Investigation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com