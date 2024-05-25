Quantcast
US Missionary Couple Killed and Burned by Haitian Gangs in Brutal Attack

'I’m just in total shock...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Americans killed in Haiti (Source: Ben Baker / Facebook)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A beloved missionary couple, Davy Lloyd and Natalie Baker Lloyd, were brutally killed by Haitian gangs, who then inhumanely burned their bodies.

This horrific incident underscores the precarious situation currently unfolding in the Caribbean country. 

The couple, associated with the American non-profit Missions In Hope, were attacked on Thursday. They were on the phone with David Lloyd, Davy’s father, when the assailants stormed their premises. 

“I was on the phone with my son when that was going down. He said, ‘Dad, we got a commotion again. I’ve got to go see what’s going on,” David Lloyd recounted, as reported by the Miami Herald. “They eventually got into the house and killed all three of them and set their bodies on fire.” 

Expressing his devastation, Lloyd continued, “I’m just at a total loss. … I’m just in total shock. I haven’t grieved. I haven’t done anything else. I haven’t eaten. I can’t think.”

David Lloyd described the attackers’ brutality: “They drove him into the house, tied him up and beat him. Then they proceeded to loot the whole house, everything they wanted and took my trucks and drove off with them.” 

The tragedy occurred as the couple was returning from church with children. The attackers were members of the Terre Nwa/Terre Noire (Black Land) gang, led by Cathel Jones, an ally of the notorious G9 gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizer. 

Jones is notably one of the criminals who escaped during a major prison break earlier this year. 

According to the Miami Herald, the couple’s involvement with the Missions In Hope non-profit was well-known, including feedng the those in need.

The non-profit’s director was also killed during the attack. David Lloyd and his other son had escaped Haiti just a day prior to the incident.

