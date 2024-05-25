Quantcast
Yikes: Leftist Justice ‘Cried’ after Conservative Rulings

'There are moments when I’m deeply, deeply sad...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor addresses attendees of an event promoting her new children's book "Just Ask!" / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAIn a revealing display of leftist partisanship at the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor revealed that she has “cried” over several conservative-majority rulings at the Court, highlighting her deep frustration with the direction the Court has taken.  

“There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor said during an event at Harvard University on Friday, according to The New York Times. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” 

Elaborating on her emotional response, she added, “There are moments when I’m deeply, deeply sad. There are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation. We all do. But you have to own it, you have to accept it, you have to shed the tears and then you have to wipe them and get up.” 

This is not the first time Sotomayor, one of the Court’s most liberal justices, has openly expressed her distress over the conservative-majority rulings. 

“I live in frustration, and as you heard, every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart. But I have to get up the next morning and keep on fighting,” she said during a speech at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. 

“How can you look at those people and say that you’re entitled to despair? You’re not. I’m not,” she added. “Change never happens on its own. Change happens because people care about moving the arc of the universe toward justice, and it can take time and it can take frustration.”  

The current conservative dominance on the Court is largely due to former President Donald Trump, who appointed three conservative justices—Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett—during his four-year term. 

Sotomayor is now facing pressure to retire before the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is seeking a second term against President Joe Biden. 

Should Trump win, he would have the opportunity to further cement the conservative majority by nominating additional justices if any vacancies arise. 

