Thursday, February 5, 2026

US Launches Its 27th Airstrike in Somalia of the Year

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) fly planes at an unspecified location in China, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. China conducted "precision missile strikes" Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Fu Gan/Xinhua via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Africa Command said in a press release on Tuesday that its forces launched an airstrike in Somalia on February 1 as the Trump administration continues escalating its air war in the country.

The command said the strike targeted the ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s northeastern Puntland region, where the US is backing the local government in its fight against ISIS militants based in caves in a remote mountain region. AFRICOM said the attack was launched about 25 miles southeast of the Gulf of Aden port city of Bosaso.

AFRICOM provided no additional details about the strike, as it has stopped sharing casualty estimates and assessments of potential civilian harm. “Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security,” the command said.

AFRICOM launched a total of 26 airstrikes in Somalia in January, making the February 1 attack the 27th US bombing of the year. If the US keeps up the pace of 26 airstrikes per month, it would result in a total of 312 US airstrikes in Somalia in 2026, an unprecedented number. US airstrikes this year have also targeted al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

The Trump administration has dramatically escalated the US war in Somalia as AFRICOM launched at least 124 airstrikes in Somalia in 2025, breaking the previous annual record for US bombings in the country, which President Trump set at 63 during his first term in 2019.

According to New America, an organization that tracks the air war, the US launched more airstrikes in Somalia in 2025 than were conducted during the administrations of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush combined. Despite the unprecedented bombing campaign, the US air war in Somalia receives virtually no media coverage in the US.

 

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Agreement Between Shanghai and Hong Kong to Boost China’s Gold Market
Next article
CENTCOM Says It Launched Five Strikes Against ISIS in Syria Within One Week

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com