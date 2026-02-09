Monday, February 9, 2026

US Holds Live-Fire War Games in Persian Gulf

This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) US forces conducted live-fire military drills in the Persian Gulf. The exercise happened as President Donald Trump is threatening to attack Iran.

“Last week, Navy Sailors from USS Santa Barbara participated in the exercise Killer Tomato, a live-fire maritime gunnery exercise conducted in the Central Command’s area of responsibility and supported by an Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X Sunday.

It continued, “The exercise provided realistic training to improve surface gunnery proficiency while reinforcing joint air-maritime integration, combat readiness, and deterrence across the region.”

Last month, the US held war games across the Middle East. Additionally, the US and Israeli military held joint naval drills.

President Donald Trump is threatening to attack Iran. He has reportedly ordered the Department of War to develop battle plans for a decisive strike on Iran. The President is also considering other actions to create regime change in Iran, including an oil blockade.

Over the past month, Trump has significantly increased the US military footprint in the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier strike group, warplanes, and advanced missile defense to the region.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

