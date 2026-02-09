FBI Said There Were No Cameras in Epstein’s Bedroom. Photos Show Otherwise

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) When FBI Director Kashyap Patel and former deputy director Dan Bongino first started investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case last year, one of the issues they were interested in was whether Epstein had video footage of others committing sex crimes.

Agents told Bongino and Patel that no such footage existed. In fact, reports about Epstein wiring the insides of his mansions with video cameras were false, according to the agents. The convicted sex criminal had cameras near the entrances of his residences, but not in his bedrooms or living areas, they said.

“Accordingly, those surveillance videos were not seized because they were not responsive to the warrants allowing the FBI to seize only certain evidence from those premises,” an FBI official from the New York field office told Bongino in an email last March, published earlier this month in the latest tranche of the “Epstein files.”

However, the FBI email to Bongino is contradicted by photos of inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. Published by the New York Times last August, one photo shows a camera over his bedroom, while another one shows a camera in an adjacent room.

These people would have you believe an FBI email over photographic evidence. https://t.co/729I5d1RsU pic.twitter.com/ROaNErFnsK — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 9, 2026

“Several of Mr. Epstein’s victims have said the mansion was outfitted with a network of hidden video cameras,” the Times said.

The Times added that “no surveillance cameras were visible in the photos of the massage room.” However, other emails from the Epstein files show that he had hidden cameras.

On Feb. 5, 2024, for instance, someone named Larry emailed Epstein, telling him that he just bought two motion-sensor cameras from a “spy store” in Ft. Lauderdale.

“It’s amazing how small they are, the size of Thumb nail drive, 64-hour recording, Motion sensor. I’m installing them into Kleenex boxes now. I’ll bring them by later today,” Larry wrote.

Patel and Bongino apparently took the FBI agents’ word on the matter instead of examining the photographic evidence for themselves. Months after the March 2025 email about the lack of cameras, Patel put out a memo insisting that Epstein had no clients, didn’t blackmail anyone, and definitely killed himself.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.