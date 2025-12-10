DOJ Probes Tina Peters Attack in Colorado Prison

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ announced Tuesday the launch of an investigation into the safety conditions within Colorado prisons, following a reported attack against Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk imprisoned over 2020 election-related charges.

Peters, the only Republican serving a prison sentence for objecting to the 2020 election, faced credible threats to her life while in custody, according to a Friday letter sent by her attorney, Peter Ticktin, to President Donald Trump.

“About 6 months ago, Mrs. Peters was threatened with harm. Her life was threatened by a group of inmates, to stab her and to kill her,” Ticktin wrote in the letter reviewed by Headline USA.

Peters, a 70-year-old grandmother, is serving a nine-year sentence on state charges of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct and other related charges.

Ticktin said that the threats were reported to the DOJ and FBI and ultimately forced Colorado prison officials to transfer Peters to a different unit.

The letter, part of a pardon request, prompted the DOJ Civil Rights Division to open a formal probe into facilities operated by the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Colorado Department of Youth Services.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon announced the investigation in letters sent to Colorado officials, including Jared Polis, the left-wing governor who has refused to pardon Peters despite growing national criticism over her imprisonment.

“The Constitution protects every American, whether they are a young person confined in a juvenile facility or an elderly person confined to a prison,” Dhillon said in a statement, without referencing Peters directly.

“We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no one is subject to unconstitutional mistreatment when held in state custody,” she added.

The DOJ probe comes just days after President Donald Trump publicly slammed Polis as a “sleazebag” for refusing to pardon Peters.

“This lightweight Governor, who has allowed his State to go to hell (Tren de Aragua, anyone?), should be ashamed of himself. FREE TINA!” Trump wrote on Dec. 3.

Read Tricktin’s letter to Trump below:

Sup. Cover Letter for Application for Pardon for Tina Peters by Luis Cornelio