US Claims to Kill Senior ISIS Member in Syria

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) The US and Iraqi forces conducted a joint air raid against the Islamic State in Syria, claiming to kill a senior member of the terrorist organization.

A statement released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday said “forces conducted a raid in Syria that resulted in the death of a senior ISIS operative who posed a direct threat to the US homeland.” The Pentagon claimed the operation killed Omar Abdul Qader.

The Iraqi Counterterrorism Service said Iraqi forces also participated in the operation. Washington or Baghdad did not provide further details or disclose whether there were additional casualties.

Qader was involved in the 2013 bombing of the Iranian embassy in Lebanon that killed 23, according to Iraqi security services.

Trump has authorized multiple raids against ISIS leaders in Syria since taking office. Additionally, the US has conducted several strikes against the ISIS affiliate in Somalia.

ISIS remains active in Syria and has targeted Kurdish forces since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government last year. The current government in Damascus is led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. Julani was a senior member of ISIS before splitting off and forming the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Sharaa is planning to attend the UN summit in New York City this week and may get a meeting with Trump.

