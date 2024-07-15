Unprecedented Haitian Influx Overwhelms Ohio City, Igniting Dire Warnings

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Springing, a city in southwestern Ohio, is facing an unprecedented number of newly arrived illegal aliens, most from Haiti, who have strained local resources, Fox News reported on Saturday.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue blamed the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies in an interview on Fox News’s Fox and Friends First.

“This border crisis, the policy of this administration, is failing cities like ours and taxing us beyond our limit,” Rue said. “This has overwhelmed safety services and caused great concern for our community.”

City Manager Bryan Heck echoed Rue’s concerns, highlighting that Springfield’s infrastructure and services cannot support the new arrivals.

“It’s taxing our infrastructure,” Heck stated. “It’s taxing public safety. It’s taxing our schools. It’s taxing health care…it’s taxing our housing. … “It’s setting communities like Springfield up to fail. And, we do not have the capacity to sustain it, and, without additional federal assistance or support, communities like Springfield will fail.”

According to Heck, federal funding to the city has decreased in recent years, failing to keep pace with the population increase triggered by illegal aliens.

“Federal funding has actually been reduced over the last couple of years…so that’s concerning to us as a community, because certainly adding 15 to 20,000, we need additional support, we need additional resources,” he said.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, addressed these dire concerns with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a Tuesday hearing, citing a letter from Heck to U.S. Senators.

Reading from the letter, Vance said, “‘Springfield has seen a surge in population through immigration that has significantly impacted our ability as a community to produce enough housing opportunities for all Springfield’s Haitian population has increased 15 to 20,000 over the last four years in a community of under 60,000 previous residents putting a significant strand on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents.’”