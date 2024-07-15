Quantcast
Sunday, July 14, 2024

RNC Clarifies Convention Status Following Trump Shooting

'Regarding the Republican National Convention...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fiserv Forum
The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Republican National Convention will continue as scheduled following the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, the campaign announced on Saturday evening. 

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” Republican officials stated. 

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump first shared the statement on Twitter. Trump campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita also signed the statement.

The convention begins on Monday, during which the GOP will officially nominate Trump as their candidate for the 2024 genera. Trump is also expected to announce his running mate in the coming days.

The announcement followed Trump’s reaction to the shooting, in which he assured everyone he was fine and expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for their protection. 

Trump also expressed his thoughts about the shooting’s victims.  

“I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.  “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.” 

According to the post, Trump was hit by a bullet that pierced his upper right ear, narrowly missing his head. 

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” the former president added. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.” 

