Anti-Trump FDNY Boss Announces Resignation After Leaked Texts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The infamous commissioner of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) announced her plans to resign amid mounting scandals, many related to her contentious stance against former President Donald Trump.

Leading the agency since 2022, Laura Kavanagh stated in an email that it was time to “pass the torch” to a new commissioner, as reported by the New York Post on Saturday.

“My dedication to the FDNY has never and will never waver,” she added. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to devote the last 10 years — five as first deputy commissioner and more than two as commissioner — to advocating for the men and women of the FDNY.”

Kavanagh faced criticism after launching a vicious investigation into firefighters who booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a ceremony in March.

#NYC "You suck, you suck," Trump supporters shout at FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh as she marches past Trump Tower during the St. Patrick's Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/B2nFksxhwr — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 16, 2024

The incident occurred shortly after James’s controversial civil judgment against the Trump Organization. “Trump! Trump! Trump!” a group of firefighters chanted, blocking James from addressing the crowd in March.

“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, uhm, simmer down,” James replied to the loud chants. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

In response, Kavanaugh unleashed an investigation into the firefighters in a bid to re-educate them. The FDNY ultimately halted the probe amid public outcry.

I was made aware by some FDNY members that after FDNY members booed Attorney General Letitia James that an investigation has opened up and FDNY bosses are now visiting different firehouses asking people to come Forward. I attached some documents below. https://t.co/lepsBYcrLA pic.twitter.com/VIHSkxt56v — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 9, 2024

Last week, released text messages between Kavanagh and James revealed their sentiments about the pro-Trump hecklers.

“I should have called you last night, but I’ve been trying to find a way to say I’m sorry that doesn’t involve me apologizing for men who don’t deserve such grace,” a text from Kavanagh read. “I haven’t succeeded. I am sorry that we didn’t stop them and that I can’t fix them.”

Despite Mayor Eric Adams initially defending Kavanagh, calling her a valuable member of his administration, her tenure as commissioner was marked by controversy, including delays in fire responses.

“I love her style — I want her in my administration, whichever she decides to do,” he said. “She sat down with me some time ago and said, ‘I’m looking to do some other things in my life at this moment,’ and whenever she decides to do so, she will. As long as she wants to be my fire commissioner, she will be my fire commissioner.”

Critics within the city’s government highlighted her background as a political operative rather than a firefighter. “[S]he’s been unable to do what she was brought in to do: put out political fires,” a source in the city’s government told the Post.