Report: Ex-UN Official Arrested for Trafficking Chinese Drones and Missiles

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Canadian news site Global News reported Monday that the FBI arrested a former top United Nations official for attempting to traffic more than $1 billion in weapons between China and Libya.

The defendant, “James” Kuang Chi Wan, was arrested in January 2023, and reportedly charged with violating the U.S. Arms Export Control Act. Documents from his case have remained under seal for the last two years, but Global News said it obtained an FBI search and arrest warrant and accompanying criminal complaint.

Wan was reportedly one of six co-conspirators, including one Canadian. The others weren’t named.

“Wan, 62, allegedly spearheaded a scheme to help the People’s Republic of China (PRC) sell $1.54 billion of drones, missiles and even shoulder-fired missiles to armed militants in Libya between 2019 and 2023,” Global News reported.

“The FBI records, along with unsealed RCMP sworn affidavits from a related probe in Quebec, highlight how the People’s Republic of China allegedly used Canada and the halls of a UN agency to stage clandestine foreign interference operations.”

Wan reportedly couldn’t be reached for comment, while U.S. and Canadian law enforcement authorities didn’t respond to media inquiries.

It’s unclear how many weapons Wan actually trafficked. Charging documents don’t say how many deals he completed.

The FBI did allege that Wan profited from his scheme.

“At least one financial institution has recently questioned Wan about his unexplained wealth,” the FBI complaint reportedly said.

The FBI also noted that China-made Wing Loong military drones were seized in Italy last year while they were en route to Libya, which is evidence that China is indeed funnelling weapons there.

“The seized drones were the same kind of military drones China allegedly discussed with Wan and Sayeh, and which were displayed in their presentations allegedly seized by the FBI,” Global News reported.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.