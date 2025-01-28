DOJ Launches ‘Special Project’ to Expose Biden’s Abuse of J6 Hostages

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has begun the process to investigate the Biden DOJ’s injustices against Jan. 6 protestors.

The DOJ launched a “special project” to probe Biden-era prosecutors’ decisions to stretch an obstruction statute to prosecute hundreds of individuals who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election inside the U.S. Capitol.

Ed Martin, the acting U.S. district attorney for the District of Columbia, announced the investigation in a memo to two prosecutors who led these charges.

Martin demanded the turnover of “all information you have related to the use of 1512 charges, including all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information.”

The memo’s recipients must submit a report by Friday, the liberal CNN reported Monday. According to the outlet, the memo read: “Obviously the use was a great failure of our office – s. ct. decision – and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

The DOJ’s use of US Code 1512(c), a law concerning obstruction of documents, to target peaceful protestors baffled legal scholars. The statute is generally used for cases of evidence tampering, not merely delaying an official proceeding.

Echoing these legal scholars’ concerns, the Supreme Court dismissed obstruction charges against former Jan. 6 protester and Pennsylvania police officer James W. Fisher.

The high court rebuked the DOJ for broadening the law to jail 330 defendants. Many of them had their charges dismissed as they never touched a single document inside the Capitol.

Renowned journalist Julie Kelly first reported the investigation via X:

SCOOP: New DC US Attorney Ed Martin has opened an inquiry into the DOJ's unlawful use of 1512c2, the post-Enron obstruction statute filed against 300+ J6ers. Martin called the use of 1512c2 a "great failure" of the office and directed staff to immediately deliver "all files,… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 27, 2025

A former prosecutor who worked in the case expressed concerns to CNN, telling them some DOJ officials began attaining legal representation. They may face civil or criminal charges for misconduct for misapplying the law.

It is not immediately clear why legal representation is needed if they are confident that they did not violate any civil rights or criminal statutes.

A senior administration official described the investigation as a “fact-finding” mission aimed at rectifying the abuses committed by the prior administration.

“The prior office screwed up by filing hundreds of cases that ended up getting thrown out by the Supreme Court, it is worth getting to the bottom of poor decision making,” the person told CNN.

The Biden DOJ unleashed the force of the federal government to prosecute over 1,500 Americans who entered the Capitol, many of whom received lengthy prison sentences for simply being present in the Jan. 6 protest.

In contrast, conservatives accuse the DOJ of turning a blind eye to the hundreds of pro-Black Lives Matter rioters who looted businesses and vandalized businesses.