Union Official Charged w/ Bombing Gas Pipeline

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An indictment was filed last Thursday in federal court against a union official for allegedly bombing a methane gas pipeline owned by the Warrior Met Coal company near Brookwood, Alabama in March 2022.

Jerry Gale Kerns, 52, who was the Region II Director of the United Mine Workers of America union, faces 20 years imprisonment for the charge of Destruction of Property by Means of an Explosive Device.

The indictment contains few details. It states that approximately 900 UMWA members and Warrior Met Coal employees went on strike in April 2021 because of failed contract negotiations and an expired labor contract. Throughout the strike, defendant Kerns traveled frequently to Alabama from his home in West Virginia to support the striking workers in his capacity as a UMWA official.

You don't see many cases like this these days. A union worker was indicted last week for bombing a natural gas pipeline. pic.twitter.com/Fh9qO0mbQg — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 2, 2024

Then, on March 23, 2022, Kerns bombed the methane gas pipeline, the indictment said, not providing any other details.

According to local reports, Warrior Met Coal had a $25,000 reward for info about the pipeline attack.

“The suspected use of explosives and subsequent damage to the natural gas pipelines owned by the company, endangered the health and safety of members of the public, employees, and first responders,” the company said at the time. “The incident forced authorities to close portions of Hannah Creek Road near Brookwood throughout the morning.”

The strike reportedly ended February 16, 2023, when the union issued an unconditional return to work.

A spokesperson for the UMWA told WBRC.com that Kerns retired in June of 2024.

“The United Mine Workers of America is aware that the grand jury of the Northern District of Alabama has issued an indictment against a former employee of the Union. As it has in the past, the UMWA will cooperate with all relevant authorities regarding this matter. However, the UMWA has no further comments to make at this time,” the union spokesperson added.

Warrior Met Coal, for its part, reportedly said the company is pleased with the recent indictment.

The officials who led the investigation were U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples, and ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, according to AL.com.

