Quantcast
Monday, September 2, 2024

Texas Police Kill Retired FBI Agent in High School Shooting

'Julio Cordero, 56, was a father of four and a decorated former federal agent struggling with deteriorating mental health since his retirement from the FBI...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI
The FBI conducts an exercise. / IMAGE: FBI via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Local police reportedly killed a mentally ill retired FBI agent on August 22 outside of a high school in El Paso, Texas.

“Julio Cordero, 56, was a father of four and a decorated former federal agent struggling with deteriorating mental health since his retirement from the FBI,” Channel 9-KTSM reported last Wednesday, citing an interview with Cordero’s brother, Marco Cordero. “The FBI El Paso Division confirmed Cordero served as a special agent in the bureau from 1996 to 2019.”

According to KFOX14, Cordero’s mental health struggles began when he was in a car accident that claimed the life of his sister as a teenager. After that incident, the family reportedly said Julio would oftentimes find himself in a manic state breaking glass.

Julio Cordero was allegedly breaking glass on the morning of the August 22 shooting. Later that morning, parents reportedly received a message that classes were canceled following an officer-involved shooting.

Julio’s body lied covered by a white sheet outside of the school all morning, according to KFOX14.

Cordero’s brother, Marco, told local media he has questions about the incident.

“Why the hell didn’t you use non-lethal weapons to control him,” he said. “A taser puts Julio on the floor.”

El Paso police reportedly decline to say whether the officer who shot Cordero was armed with a taser, citing an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, FBI spokeswoman Special Agent Jeanette Harper said the bureau is “saddened at the loss of one of our own.”

Cordero’s career accomplishments reportedly included leading Operation Poisoned Pawns, the 2007 public corruption investigation that resulted in dozens of convictions, including three former county judges, county commissioners, school board members and business people.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Union Official Charged w/ Bombing Gas Pipeline
Next article
Democrats Sue to Block Ga. Election Board’s New Election-Integrity Rules

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com