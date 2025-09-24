Tuesday, September 23, 2025

UN May Have ‘Deliberately’ Sabotaged Trump with Escalator, Teleprompter Blunders

'These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, the U.N. announced that it fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House is demanding a formal investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s Tuesday appearance at the United Nations was sabotaged by rogue staffers. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the call after some escalators at the UN abruptly stopped working as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto them. Moments later, Trump’s teleprompter failed as he prepared to deliver his remarks. 

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Leavitt wrote on X.  

She also posted a screenshot of a Times of London report noting that staffers had joked about cutting the escalator and elevator to force Trump to walk up the stairs. 

The Times reported Sunday—two days before Trump’s speech—that jokes were aimed at highlighting that the UN was running out of cash because “the Trump administration was withholding cash.” 

Just like clockwork, the escalators were shut down seconds after the first lady stepped onto them, causing her to stumble. 

Trump flipped the script, using the botched stunt to ridicule the UN instead.   

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle,” Trump stated. “If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen. But she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape. We both stood.” 

The president continued: “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much. And by the way, it’s working now. Just went on. Thank you.” 

In response to the backlash, Farhan Aziz Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, insisted the incidents were accidental. 

“Regarding the escalator: The safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president on the escalator,” Haq claimed, according to the Times. “The escalator was immediately reset and is in operation.” 

He added, “Regarding the teleprompter, we have no comment since we don’t operate that teleprompter. The interpretation audio was heard when a non-official interpreter pressed the wrong button, which briefly allowed a non-UN interpreter to be heard.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Nightmare Bacteria’ Cases are Increasing in the US

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com