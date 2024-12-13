Ukraine Sent Aid to U.S.-Designated Terrorists to Help Overthrow Syrian Gov’t

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Washington Post revealed this week that U.S.-backed Ukraine assisted the Syrian rebels in overthrowing their country’s government by sending them 20 drone operators and about 150 first-person-view drones to aid their rebellion.

According to the Post, Ukraine sent its operators and drones to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which is still classified by the U.S. as a terrorist group. As Headline USA detailed earlier this week, HTS is simply the new name for the group previously known as Al Nusra, which has deep links to al-Qaeda—the organization ostensibly responsible for 9/11. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani also remains on a State Department terror watchlist, and there’s a $10 million bounty on his head.

The aid from Ukraine may have been a way for the Pentagon to back the rebels without violating their own sanctions. The Pentagon says it’s provided Ukraine with more than $65 billion, though Congress and the Biden administration have pledged much more than that.

While HTS may ostensibly be an enemy, the U.S. has notoriously aided its fighters since at least the early 2010s, when the CIA launched Operation Timber Sycamore—an Obama-era initiative to arm Syrian rebels. U.S. officials have justified supporting the rebels on the grounds that now-former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a Russian ally.

BREAKING: Rep. Thomas Massie believes the US government orchestrated—or at the very least facilitated—regime change in Syria. “The timing is definitely not a mistake.” Massie pointed out how dozens of jets and helicopters were conveniently bombed by Israel the same week that… pic.twitter.com/pdWhSfb387 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 12, 2024

The timing of the U.S.-backed overthrow of Assad has many, including Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wondering whether the operation was coordinated out of DC.

“Whether it was led by the United States or whether we just encouraged it, the timing is definitely not a mistake. When you find a turtle on a fence post, it didn’t get there by accident,” Massie said in an interview Thursday.

“Remember, Tulsi Gabbard was in Congress, and she and I collaborated on a lot of these efforts to stop the U.S. meddling in Syria. And now she’s been named as the head of DNI. Well, I think that was the signal to the Deep State to go in for the kill and get this over with because Trump and some of his nominees… are not going to carry on the policies of Obama and the Deep State.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged aid to the new regime in Syria.

“The United States will support them, including through humanitarian relief,” Biden said Sunday, celebrating Bashar al-Assad’s downfall.

