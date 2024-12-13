Quantcast
Friday, December 13, 2024

REPORT: Nancy Pelosi ‘Actively Working’ to Tank AOC’s Leadership Bid

'I’m a big AOC fan. Obviously, I don’t agree with very much of her policy, but I think she’s a good person, I think she’s very well-spoken...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
nancy pelois aoc
Frenemies Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / PHOTO: public domain

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly “actively working to tank” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., in her bid to serve as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Pelosi, 84, is working behind the scenes to torpedo the youthful Ocasio–Cortez, 35, instead for the 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., to take the role, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.

The former House speaker has been “making calls” to colleagues to try to stop Ocasio–Cortez, who is currently in the lead, from replacing 62-year-old Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., according to the outlet.

This comes as decades-old Democrats desperately try to cling onto power against their younger colleagues, Axios noted.

“Many members are concerned about [the] precedent these races are setting,” one senior House Democrat told the outlet.

Ocasio–Cortez’s leadership bid is reportedly supported by “pretty much the entire [Oversight] Committee” and a majority of Democrat lawmakers, according to Axios.

One House Democrat told the outlet their “gut tells me she gets it.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told CNN on Thursday that he supported Ocasio–Cortez’s bid to be top Democrat on the committee.

“I’m a big AOC fan,” Comer said. “Obviously, I don’t agree with very much of her policy, but I think she’s a good person, I think she’s very well-spoken.”

Comer mentioned his poor relationship with Raskin and said he expects to have a “good working relationship” with Ocasio–Cortez if she is successful in achieving the No. 2 spot.

“I tell the press when they ask about the race for ranking member, the Democrats have nowhere to go but up after having Jamie Raskin for the last four years, so, I think AOC would be great,” Comer said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

