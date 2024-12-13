Quantcast
Friday, December 13, 2024

Trump Reveals Ric Grenell’s Role in the Incoming Administration

'Richard Grenell is a fabulous person, A STAR. He will be someplace, high up! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Richard Grenell
Richard Grenell / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAPresident-elect Donald Trump appeared to shut down leftist ridicule targeting conservative and America First firebrand Richard Grenell, who they claimed was snubbed for the incoming administration.

In a Truth Social post shared Wednesday, Trump described Grenell as a “fabulous person,” who “will be someplace, high up.” While Trump did not specify where Grenell would land, Reuters reported that he could be tapped as special envoy for Iran. 

“He’s definitely in the running,” an anonymous source told Reuters. The post could be similar to that of John Kerry, who Biden tapped as climate envoy, a cabinet-level position housed within the Department of State.

Grenell shut down Reuters’ reporting via X, describing it as “Wrong. Again.” He added, “I hope there’s an actual editor somewhere at @Reuters who is doing journalism. This is made up.” 

An anonymous source told Reuters that Grenell may be tasked with “speaking with countries in and beyond the region about the Iran issue as well as taking Tehran’s temperature on possible negotiations, said one of the people.” 

Grenell is no stranger in MAGA circles, having served for nearly two years as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and then as special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations. He served as the acting director of National Intelligence in 2020. 

“Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him,” Trump wrote on Feb. 19, 2020.  

Grenell was allegedly rumored as a potential contender for secretary of state, a position given to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who Trump considered as his running mate before settling with Sen. JD Vance. 

Politico claimed Grenell declined to serve as Trump’s director of National Intelligence, seemingly eying a much more powerful position. 

The same outlet attempted to tie Grenell to an alleged paid campaign promoting him as a potential secretary of state. Grenell dismissed the claim, scolding the Politico reporter as an “unserious gossip reporter,” asserting “none of this is true.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bennie Thompson Open to Preemptive Pardon for Corruption in Jan. 6 Investigation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com