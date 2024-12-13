Trump Reveals Ric Grenell’s Role in the Incoming Administration

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump appeared to shut down leftist ridicule targeting conservative and America First firebrand Richard Grenell, who they claimed was snubbed for the incoming administration.

In a Truth Social post shared Wednesday, Trump described Grenell as a “fabulous person,” who “will be someplace, high up.” While Trump did not specify where Grenell would land, Reuters reported that he could be tapped as special envoy for Iran.

“He’s definitely in the running,” an anonymous source told Reuters. The post could be similar to that of John Kerry, who Biden tapped as climate envoy, a cabinet-level position housed within the Department of State.

Grenell shut down Reuters’ reporting via X, describing it as “Wrong. Again.” He added, “I hope there’s an actual editor somewhere at @Reuters who is doing journalism. This is made up.”

An anonymous source told Reuters that Grenell may be tasked with “speaking with countries in and beyond the region about the Iran issue as well as taking Tehran’s temperature on possible negotiations, said one of the people.”

Grenell is no stranger in MAGA circles, having served for nearly two years as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and then as special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations. He served as the acting director of National Intelligence in 2020.

“Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him,” Trump wrote on Feb. 19, 2020.

I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Grenell was allegedly rumored as a potential contender for secretary of state, a position given to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who Trump considered as his running mate before settling with Sen. JD Vance.

Politico claimed Grenell declined to serve as Trump’s director of National Intelligence, seemingly eying a much more powerful position.

The same outlet attempted to tie Grenell to an alleged paid campaign promoting him as a potential secretary of state. Grenell dismissed the claim, scolding the Politico reporter as an “unserious gossip reporter,” asserting “none of this is true.”