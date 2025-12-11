Thursday, December 11, 2025

Ukraine Sends Response to Trump on Peace Proposal

'Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it. But he isn’t ready...'

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Ukraine has sent the White House a point-by-point response to President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

On Wednesday, A Ukrainian official told Axios that the revisions to Trump’s peace plan are “to make the whole thing doable.” The revisions include changes to the points on territorial exchanges and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

In November, Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine was leaked. The proposal has now been shaved to 20 points.

Kiev’s response followed Trump sending an envoy to Ukraine to inform President Zelensky he had days to accept the peace proposal. Trump has also criticized Zelensky. “I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t yet read the proposal — that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump said Sunday. “Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it. But he isn’t ready.”

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said his father was considering cutting off support for Ukraine if Zelensky would not agree to end the war.

Kiev and Moscow still appear far apart on several key issues, including how much territory Russia will take, war reparations, and security guarantees for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of Moscow’s top demands is that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO.

“Every country, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own means of defense and to ensure its own security. Is that correct?” Absolutely correct,” the Russian leader said on Thursday. “Are we denying Ukraine this right? No. But it is unacceptable, if it comes at Russia’s expense.”

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

