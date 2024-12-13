Quantcast
Bennie Thompson Open to Preemptive Pardon for Corruption in Jan. 6 Investigation

'If he offers it to me or other members of the committee, I think I would accept it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., would welcome with open arms a preemptive pardon from outgoing President Joe Biden for any crimes or offenses potentially committed during his chairmanship of the discredited Jan. 6 Committee.

Thompson made this affirmation during a Thursday interview on CNN Newsroom with host Jim Acosta when asked about the Biden White House’s active discussions on shielding him and disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from criminal prosecution under President-elect Donald Trump’s second term.  

“If he offers it to me or other members of the committee, I think I would accept it, but it’s his choice,” Thompson told Acosta regarding Biden’s pardon.

The Mississippi Democrat falsely claimed that no discrepancies or flaws had been found in the committee’s work, patting himself on the back for doing a “wonderful job.” 

“There’s nothing in the record that’s not already on point,” Thompson said, conveniently ignoring damning reports from Republican investigators about the hyper-partisan committee. 

He added, “We’ve had two years of review by Republican chairpersons. They found nothing wrong. So, there’s nothing that we kept out of the record. There’s nothing that we took out of the record. So, we stand by the work of the committee. Our committee did a wonderful job.” 

Despite Thompson’s self-praise, the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight issued a bombshell report on March 11, 2024, exposing several blunders committed by anti-Trump zealots on the Jan. 6 Committee. 

According to the 81-page report, the committee was “designed to promote a political narrative” and proceeded to delete records and hide evidence following the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans regained a House majority. 

Investigators recovered over 100 deleted or password-protected files, some of which were cunningly discarded before Republicans took power in January 2023. 

“The American people deserve the entire truth about what caused the violent breach at the United States Capitol of January 6, 2021,” said Administration Subcommittee Chair Barry Loudermilk in a press release announcing the report. 

“It is unfortunate the Select Committee succumbed to their political inclinations and chased false narratives instead of providing the important work of a genuine investigation. In my committee’s investigation, it is my objective to uncover the facts about January 6, without political bias or spin. My report today is just the beginning,” Loudermilk added. 

