Friday, December 20, 2024

Ex-FBI Agent Promised $17K Ring to Victim for Not Testifying against Him, Then Reneged

'Flood also persuaded V-1 to agree to enter a sham marriage with him so that she would not have to testify against him, buying her a $17,000 engagement ring in the process...'

FBI Agent Flirts on January 6. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An indictment was unsealed Wednesday against a former FBI agent who allegedly cyberstalked a victim for years—at one point promising her a $17,000 engagement in a sham marriage he never followed through with.

Paul Raymond Flood, 54, of Castro Valley, faces charges of cyberstalking, witness tampering, and obstruction of a criminal investigation by bribery. He was indicted in May and just arrested on Tuesday.

Flood, who was an FBI agent from 2007 to 2019, allegedly met a first-year law student who contacted him about a future with the bureau. One of the victim’s family member referred her to Flood.

“Within a few weeks of meeting [Victim-1], Flood allegedly began to make unwelcome romantic advances toward V-1 and engage in a pattern of harassing and intimidating conduct,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“Flood had a diamond ring delivered to V-1 in mid-October 2018; used different numbers and messaging applications to call and text V-1, creating and using at least 79 different numbers between mid-October 2018 through September 2019; sent messages demonstrating that he was surveilling V-1 and her family; and repeatedly pressured B-1 to have V-1 call or unblock Flood.”

The victim reported Flood to local law enforcement authorities in 2019, and he was suspended shortly thereafter. The DOJ Inspector General opened an investigation into Flood, but he allegedly intimidated the victim into not cooperating.

According to the DOJ, Flood’s tactics included threatening to commit suicide, offering the victim various bribes, and pressuring her family members to persuade her not to cooperate with law enforcement.

Flood was successful.

“Flood also persuaded V-1 to agree to enter a sham marriage with him so that she would not have to testify against him, buying her a $17,000 engagement ring in the process. V-1 did not follow through with the sham marriage plan,” the DOJ added.

Flood is currently on conditional release. His next appearance in federal court is scheduled for Jan. 15. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment for each witness tampering charge.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

