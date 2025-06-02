Monday, June 2, 2025

U.S. Supreme Court to Decide Jurisdiction On Illinois’ Late Ballot Counting

The case was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction in a lower court, but the U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will review it.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Supreme Court
Supreme Court / IMAGE: AP

(Catrina Barker, The Center Square) In a move that could have major implications for election procedures across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a case brought by Judicial Watch challenging whether federal courts have jurisdiction to hear disputes over ballots received after Election Day.

Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and two electors sued over ballots counted after Election Day. Illinois allows for mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after Election Day, if the ballots are postmarked by Election Day. 

The case was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction in a lower court, but the U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will review it, according to Bost’s attorney Russell Nobile.

“This isn’t about whether counting ballots after Election Day is unlawful – that’s not what’s being decided yet,” Nobile told The Center Square shortly after SCOTUS agreed to look at the case. “The Supreme Court is first going to decide whether federal courts even have the power to hear these types of challenges.”

Nobile explained the case is key to resolving a split between appeals courts, with the Fifth Circuit calling late ballot counting unlawful and the Seventh refusing to hear such cases.

“This practice of counting late ballots is relatively new – it really started gaining ground after Bush v. Gore,” Nobile saidd. “For most of American history, ballots had to be received by Election Day.”

If the Supreme Court affirms jurisdiction, the case returns to the Seventh Circuit. A win there could affect federal elections in that circuit. A possible Supreme Court ruling on the issue down the road could apply nationwide.

Nobile explained it’s important to have courts open to candidates to promote election integrity and confidence in the electoral process.

“The public needs to know that these concerns can be heard and ruled on,” said Nobile. “Even if a candidate doesn’t win on the merits, the process has to be transparent. That’s essential to maintaining trust in our elections.”

The plaintiffs argue that extending the ballot-counting period burdens campaigns. Bost, representing 34 counties, faces financial and logistical costs for keeping his campaign open 14 extra days. Judicial Watch claims these costs create a constitutional injury, establishing standing.

“If you’ve ever run any kind of organized effort, like a campaign or even a Girl Scout troop, you understand that extending things by 14 days costs time, energy and money,” Nobile said. “This is an institutional issue. It’s about ensuring there’s a legal forum where candidates can raise legitimate questions about how our elections are run. That’s crucial to a well-functioning democracy.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
What’s Next for U.S. Steel After $14B Merger?
Next article
To Prevent Blackouts, Trump Administration Keeps Another Aging Power Plant Online Through Summer

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com