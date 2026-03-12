U.S. Strikes Over 5,500 Targets in Iran

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) As the conflict with Iran enters day 12, 50,000 service members remain deployed around the Middle East, while the U.S. has struck over 5,500 targets inside the Islamic Republic.

During a press briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it would be the “most intense day of strikes inside Iran – the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes [and] intelligence more refined and better than ever.”

Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of U.S. Central Command, delivered a video statement Wednesday updating the status of military efforts in the region. “U.S. forces continue delivering devastating combat power against the Iranian regime. I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating. U.S. combat power is building. Iranian combat power is declining, and we remain centered on very clear military objectives in eliminating Iran’s ability to project power against Americans and against its neighbors. Every day, we’re striking hard at Iranian ballistic missiles and drones,” said Cooper.

The admiral said over 60 Iranian Naval ships have been destroyed using “precision weapon systems,” adding that the last four Soleimani-class warships have been destroyed.

Cooper claims ballistic missile and drone attacks from the Islamic Republic have “dropped drastically”; however, he warns that Iran continues to target civilians in the region as well as “hiding behind their own people as they launch attacks.”

CENTCOM issued a warning to Iranian civilians Wednesday instructing them to avoid ports in the Islamic Republic.

“Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Multiple reports Wednesday also claim projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz struck three commercial vessels.

While briefing reporters Wednesday outside the White House, President Donald Trump was asked if he thinks oil companies should use the Strait of Hormuz.

“I think they should. I think they should. I think they should use the Strait of Hormuz. We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night…just about all of their navy is gone,” the president told reporters.

Trump continues to express optimism over the progress the U.S. and Israel have made since the beginning of the strike.

As of Wednesday, the State Department said over 43,000 American citizens have returned to the U.S. from the Middle East.

“Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks. The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care,” Parnell said.

As of Wednesday, seven U.S. service members have been killed since the operation began, during Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.