U.S. Set to Withdraw from UNESCO in 2027

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) The U.S. is withdrawing from UNESCO, the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, saying that the organization has “strayed from its founding mission.”

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced the U.S. withdrawal from the organization, saying it is “not in the national interest of the United States.” However, the U.S. will remain a full organization member until Dec. 31, 2026.

In a statement from the State Department, it accused the organization of being globalists, highlighting anti-Israeli “rhetoric.”

“UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy. UNESCO’s decision to admit the ‘State of Palestine’ as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization,” according to the statement.

State added that moving forward, the U.S. “participation in international organizations will focus on advancing American interests.”

This isn’t the first time President Donald Trump has withdrawn from the organization. During his first administration in 2017, the administration made the same move, prompting the organization to prepare for a possible second withdrawal.

Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, released a statement, calling Trump’s decision to withdraw “regrettable” but “anticipated.” The head of the organization warned that the decision may impact its relationship with its partners in the U.S.

“This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America – communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs,” Azoulay stated.

Azoulay assured its members of its financial stability, underscoring that since 2018, the organization has “diversified” its funding sources to offset its reliance on U.S. dollars.

Azoulay addressed accusations of antisemitism, highlighting its work to fight against antisemitism while promoting education on the Holocaust.

“UNESCO is the only United Nations agency responsible for these issues, and its work has been unanimously acclaimed by major specialized organizations such as the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, the World Jewish Congress and its American Section, and the American Jewish Committee (AJC). UNESCO has supported 85 countries in implementing tools and training teachers to educate students about the Holocaust and genocides, and to combat Holocaust denial and hate speech,” the statement added.

Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, Gideon Sa’ar, celebrated the decision in a social media post, calling it a “necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel’s right for fair treatment in the UN system.”

“Singling out Israel and politicization by member state must end, in this and all professional UN agencies … Israel thanks the US for its moral support and leadership, especially in the multilateral arena which is plagues with anti-Israel discrimination. The United Nations requires fundamental reforms in order to remain relevant,” Sa’ar posted to X.