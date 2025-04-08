Quantcast
Monday, April 7, 2025

U.S. and Iran To Hold Negotiations This Saturday

Trump claimed the two sides were holding direct talks while Iran said they would be indirect negotiations...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comOn Monday, President Trump claimed the US and Iran would be holding direct talks this Saturday, although Iranian officials later said the negotiations would be indirect.

While hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, Trump said the talks would be held at a “high level” and that reaching a deal with Iran on its nuclear program would be better than the alternative, referring to his recent threat to bomb Iran and the US military buildup in the Middle East.

According to Axios, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that ” high-level” negotiations will be held this Saturday in Oman but that they will be indirect, meaning mediators will pass messages between the two sides.

Trump said that if the talks aren’t successful, Iran would be “in great danger.” He has been threatening Iran over its nuclear program even though US intelligence agencies recently reaffirmed that Tehran is not building a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has maintained that it will not hold direct talks with the US in the face of increasing US sanctions and military threats.

Araghchi said on Sunday it didn’t make sense for Tehran to hold direct talks with a country that “constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials.”

Araghchi said Iran remains “committed to diplomacy and are ready to try the path of indirect negotiations.”

Trump and Netanyahu said they discussed Iran during a closed-door meeting but didn’t elaborate. Recent reports have said that the US is planning to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities with Israel.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

