Tylenol Acknowledged ‘Heavy’ Autism Evidence in Newly Released Emails

'The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
The impact on babies born during the pandemic is being studied. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe pharmaceutical company that once manufactured Tylenol recognized growing evidence linking the drug to autism, according to internal correspondence obtained by the Daily Caller.  

One email, dated 2018, came from Rachel Weinstein, director of epidemiology for Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, which previously owned Tylenol.    

“The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me,” Weinstein wrote in an email, according to a Friday report from the outlet.

The Daily Caller noted it obtained the email from law firm Keller Postman LLC, which had sued Kenvue in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York.  

The emails were released just days after President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a joint press conference warning about Tylenol use in pregnant women and its potential link to autism in their unborn children. 

Trump urged pregnant women to “fight like hell” to manage fevers during pregnancy and “toughen it out” without relying on Tylenol. 

Just like clockwork, the legacy media and Democrats claimed that Trump’s comments were misleading, noting that some scientific studies have not definitively proven a direct link between Tylenol and autism. However, studies do show an increase in autism in children born to women who took Tylenol while pregnant. 

The company itself has previously warned against using its products during pregnancy. In a 2017 tweet, Tylenol wrote: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.” On June 17, 2019, the company reiterated that Tylenol had not been tested for use during pregnancy. 

Read the Daily Caller’s X thread below for a breakdown of their key findings:

