Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Two Suspects Charged in Shooting of US Park Police Officer Investigating a Previous Incident

Darren Foster, 21, and Asheile Foster, 22, have both been charged with assault on a federal police officer (gun)....

Posted by Headline USA Editor
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(Headline USA) Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police said Tuesday they have arrested two suspects in connection with an attack on a U.S. Park Police officer who was shot while driving in an unmarked vehicle.

Darren Foster, 21, and Asheile Foster, 22, have both been charged with assault on a federal police officer (gun).

The officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was shot Monday evening as he drove in a Washington neighborhood near its border with Maryland. Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said in a press briefing that the officer was working on an investigation when two gunmen fired at him multiple times as he drove by.

The Metropolitan Police press release announcing the arrests said the officer was investigating an incident that occurred in the Park Police’s jurisdiction when he was shot. He drove away to escape the gunfire and was later medevacked to a local hospital.

The officer was shot in the shoulder, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The veteran officer was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Jeffery Carroll, Washington’s interim police chief, said at a press briefing Monday that the officer was targeted and it was possible the gunmen knew he was a police officer.

Federal officials assisted in the investigation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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