Two Seats Flipped Include Representing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

(Merrilee Gasser, The Center Square) Democrats flipped two red seats in the Florida Legislature this week, including in President Donald Trump’s home district.

Democrat Emily Gregory secured just over 51% of the vote, winning District 87’s House seat in Palm Beach and defeating Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Jon Maples. The district covers the president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

A small business owner and Army spouse, this is Gregory’s first step into public office.

“House District 87, thank you for the honor of a lifetime to serve as your representative,” Gregory said Thursday.

She ran on issues related to addressing property insurance and improving public schools.

Meanwhile, Democrat Brian Nathan flipped District 14’s state Senate seat in Tampa, which was previously held by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Nathan won with a little over 50% of the vote while his Republican opponent, Josie Tomkow received just over 49% of the vote. Tomkow has served in the Legislature since 2018.

Like Gregory, Nathan is a political newcomer. He previously served in the Navy then went on to become a union leader, according to his campaign website.

His campaign messaging focused on good wages, strong labor protections, and affordable housing.

Democrats heralded the victories as a sign of more wins to come in November and potentially breaking the Republican supermajority in the Senate.

“Florida Democrats won big in Trump’s backyard and sent a clear message that when we organize early, often, and everywhere, we can win anywhere,” the Florida Democratic Party posted on social media.

The shake up comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis has already called for a special session to take place next month where legislators will address congressional redistricting. It’s scheduled April 20-24.

“Democrats flipped a state House seat in Palm Beach that Trump won by 11 points in 2024,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. “Mar-a-Lago will now be represented by Emily Gregory, a strong Democratic voice. We will crush House Republicans in November if DeSantis tries to gerrymander the Florida congressional map.”

States typically redraw district lines once a decade after census results. However, several states have been looking at mid-decade redistricting.

“Every Florida resident deserves to be represented fairly and constitutionally,” DeSantis wrote on social media at the start of the year. “This special session will take place after the regular legislative session, which will allow the Legislature to first focus on the pressing issues facing Floridians before devoting its full attention to congressional redistricting in April.”