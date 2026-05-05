Guerilla Artist ‘Banksy’ Accused of Colluding w/ Authorities in New Work

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) For decades, guerilla graffiti artist Banky has been viewed as the pinnacle of postmodern culture, using a populist medium and public spaces to strip elitism from the haute-couture art world while adding value with playful, socially relevant messages steeped in humor, irony and meta-criticism.

The iconoclastic artist’s anonymity only enhanced the intrigue at the peak of his influence, with the 2010 documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop helping to turn him into a bona fide celebrity.

But his star has begun to fade in a post-COVID world, in which cynicism and skepticism reign supreme as those in power use leftist virtue-signaling to posture as plebians while secretly acting upon their own authoritarian instincts.

Banksy — who was identified by a Reuters expose in March as Bristol resident Robin Gunningham — now faces accusations that his latest work, a statue satirizing jingoism and patriotic fervor, might have been done in coordination with London’s radical left-wing government.

"Banksy" has always struck me as a scam. A supposedly anonymous artist doodles graffiti around the world and the media always knows right away that it's him and runs stories about it? And now he's installing statues on plinths in the middle of London and no one notices? Get real. https://t.co/A3Gq05tFfG — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) May 2, 2026

The artist posted a video to his official Instagram account to confirm the statue’s authenticity. In it, he and a small crew appear to work under cover of night with heavy construction equipment to install it at London’s Waterloo Place, a prominent location in the heart of the city that is bookended on either side by Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

The audacious stunt, and the apparent lack of alarm from authorities, led the BBC to openly wonder how he was able to pull it off.

But Britain’s state-run media did not dwell too deeply on the question.

“They’re the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours: groovy folks but actually extremely organized and professional when it comes to getting things done,” concluded James Peak, creator of the BBC podcast series “The Banksy Story.”

“They’ve probably surveilled the area, worked out what happens when, gone in the early hours with a low-loader truck and they probably sited it in a few minutes, at the quietest time possible,” Peak added.

The BBC report said that the Westminster City Council, which governs the installation of statues in that section of the city, had not given permission or been notified in advance of the statue.

Normally, that approval process can be drawn-out and costly, with the application for a 2014 statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square Gardens, for example, requiring that a private trust put up £75,000 (roughly $143,000 in 2025 U.S. dollars) to cover its future upkeep.

However, a spokesperson for the council had no qualms about the provocative Banksy work and signaled no plan by city officials to remove it.

“We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene,” said the spokesperson.

Indeed, one can rest assured that the London government will spend more time safeguarding its valuable new installation from vandalism and destruction than it did preventing the vandalism from going up in the first place.

“While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy,” said the spokesperson.

Critics of the work, meanwhile, said the installation must have been done with the blessing of far-left mayor Sadiq Khan.

“There is absolutely no way Banksy managed to put this up in central London without the go ahead from the state,” said a “Restore Britain” advocate posting under the influencer account @Basil the Great.

There is absolutely no way Banksy managed to put this up in central London without the go ahead from the state He's not against the system

He's part of it Sadiq Khan will no doubt have approved this pic.twitter.com/WI7W1pOaHD — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) May 2, 2026

Others, including Derry resident Kieran Brown, went so far as to call it a psy-op, while denouncing Banksy as a state-sanctioned “asset of a globalist agenda.”

How can nobody see through this Banksy psyop ? He is quite clearly an asset of a globalist agenda & is state-sanctioned/commissioned. How can this character go around doing what he does without being stopped by police or have no CCTV footage released ? #Banksy is a BS artist https://t.co/XXMncFhET3 — Kieran Brown (Derry) (@BioblaNaofa) May 1, 2026

The installation, construed as an attack on British nationalism, comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer has led a crackdown on any whiff of criticism — even online posts — denouncing England’s loose borders, which have allowed it to be infiltrated by Muslims who are fundamentally hostile to western culture.

Some noted that Banksy’s sell-out further signified a dramatic reversal in what was once considered to be countercultural and subversive, with traditionalists assuming the more underground role long occupied by the Left.

“Patriotism is the new punk,” wrote musician Louise Distras. “Banksy is the house band at the corporate elite party, pumping out safe regime approved slop!!”

Meanwhile, some social-media accounts spoofed the statue by pointing out that the extreme Left has its own jingoistic flags and symbols, including the Palestinian flag and the LGBT flag.

A common misconception about Banksy's new statue in London is that it's always been bare bronze. But recently, microscopic analysis of its surface has allowed art historians to reconstruct its original, vibrant, paint scheme… pic.twitter.com/nAyeLuFhqr — Eli Harman (@MartianHoplite) May 3, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.