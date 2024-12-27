Two Fox News Stars Get Engaged over Christmas

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt revealed Thursday that they got engaged over the Christmas holiday.

Hannity reportedly proposed to the Fox and Friends co-host at their home church, which the couple called the “perfect place” to take their relationship to the next level in a statement to Fox News.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during their wonderful time of our lives,” Earhardt and Hannity told their network.

The Fox News fixtures reportedly bonded over their religion and strong belief in God. After Hannity popped the question, he and Earhardt met with their minister at the church, according to the Fox News.

Prior to their engagement, Hannity, 62, and Earhardt, 48, kept their romance away from the spotlight. Weekend trips reportedly brought the long-distance couple together as Hannity hosted his primetime show from his home in Florida and Earhardt worked mornings on the Fox and Friends curvy couch from the network’s New York studio.

Both Hannity and Earhardt had been married twice before, and they told Fox News that their families “still get along well.” They added that their children “couldn’t be happier” and their former spouses were “supportive of each other.”

“We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time,” the couple said.

Hannity has two adult children from his 26-year marriage with his second ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, whom he divorced in 2019. Earhardt also divorced her previous spouse, Will Proctor, in 2019. She shares one daughter with her football-star second ex-husband.

Hannity and Earhardt will both continue hosting their respective Fox News shows, according to the network.

Hannity joined Fox News in 1996 and is currently the longest-running cable news host in history, according to the outlet. He also hosts a radio show syndicated to 750 stations across the U.S.

Earhardt’s career at Fox News began in 2007, and she has been a co-host on Fox and Friends since 2016, the outlet noted.

President-elect Donald Trump, who is known to be close to Hannity in particular, was among the well-wishers, issuing a statement via Truth Social.

“There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple,” he wrote. “Congratulations to both – A deal made in HEAVEN!!!”

Fox News personalities likewise took to social media to congratulate their company’s couple.

“Congratulations to friends @seanhannity and @ainsleyearhardt! Great people! Here’s to an amazing 2025,” Special Report anchor Bret Baier wrote on X.

Fox News Saturday Night host Jimmy Failla wished the “INCREDIBLE couple” congratulations as well—and offered to be their limousine driver.

Congratulations to this INCREDIBLE couple on their engagement. If you need a limo driver for the wedding I totally know a guy! pic.twitter.com/LzgnVi7WEs — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 27, 2024

“Now that’s a Christmas present! Congratulations @ainsleyearhardt & @seanhannity I could not be happier for you two! Wishing you a beautiful life together and many years full of faith, hope and love!” The Story anchor Martha McCallum wrote.

Now that’s a Christmas present! Congratulations @ainsleyearhardt & @seanhannity I could not be happier for you two! Wishing you a beautiful life together and many years full of faith, hope and love! ❤️ — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) December 27, 2024

Earhardt’s Fox and Friends co-hosts, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, had yet to acknowledge their colleague’s engagement as of Friday morning.

Other hosts including Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham and Dana Perino had not yet commented either.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.