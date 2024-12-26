Actor Mario Lopez Credits Faith for Being Able to Navigate Hollywood

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Saved by the Bell actor Mario Lopez spoke about how his faith has gotten him through while working in Hollywood.

“My faith is very important to me, and I’m vocal about it… I’m not ashamed,” he said while speaking with Fox News on Wednesday.

Lopez said his faith has grown over the years.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to build more spiritual muscle,” he continued.

In March 2018, Lopez was baptized in the Jordan River and called it a “spiritual moment” in a social media post.

The Access Hollywood host credited his faith for his continued success over the years.

“I think it also is no coincidence that because of that, things have been going really well for me,” he said. “So, I feel very fortunate and very grateful for that.”

Lopez thanked his traditional family upbringing for not succumbing to the “child star curse,” as he began acting when he was a child.

“My mom and dad, who are still very much together… [are] hard, hardworking, blue-collar folks,” he told the outlet. “I don’t want to step out of line for fear of my dad.”

Lopez has been known to post about his Catholic faith on social media.

The actor shared an image on Christmas Eve with the caption, “Midnight Mass.”

In August 2023, Lopez spoke openly about why he believes it is important for family to attend church.

He cited it “provides spiritual and social structure which is strong in a family infrastructure.”

He added it opens the ability for the family to have conversations as a group.

While speaking with Fox News, he elaborated on his children’s religious education.

“My kids are raised in a faith-based education. They all go to Catholic school,” he said. “It’s something that’s the infrastructure of our family, and I’m proud of that.”