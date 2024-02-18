Quantcast
Sunday, February 18, 2024

Two Cops and One First Responder Murdered in the Line of Duty

'These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect...'

Posted by Editor 5
Chicago police
Chicago police line a street after a shooting. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to an association that represents police officers.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

Police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Brian Peters, the Executive Director of Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement on the shooting.

“We are heartbroken,” he said. “Our law enforcement community is heartbroken.”

He explained that “We’re just devastated at the horrific loss.”

Peters continued, “these heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

The Law Enforcement Labor Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department.

The organization’s executive director, Jim Mortenson, also produced a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning,” he said. “These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect,” he continued.

“We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Biden Turns Vets into P.O.W.s Under Kafkaesque VA System
Next article
Economists: Recession on Horizon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com