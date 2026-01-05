Monday, January 5, 2026

Two Arrested After $7M Cocaine Seizure in Indiana

drugs
Dugs on the streets. / PHOTO: AP

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) Indiana State Police seized an estimated $7 million worth of cocaine during a search of a semi truck on Interstate 70.

Two men were arrested following the discovery of the 309 pounds of narcotics during a routine Department of Transportation compliance inspection on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun applauded the seizure.

“Indiana has zero tolerance for drug traffickers,” he said. “Through coordinated efforts with federal and local partners, the Indiana State Police are proactively stopping dangerous drugs from entering our communities and harming Hoosier families.”

The truck was traveling from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana. During the inspection, officials said the Indiana State Police trooper noticed some criminal indicators – leading to a K-9 search and then a probable search. The drugs were found in the driver’s sleeping area.

Both California residents, 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 30-year-old Jasveer Singh have been charged with felony drug dealing. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also placed deportation holds on both.

Those holds, also known as an immigration detainers, are federal requests asking the local jail to keep both in custody for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release so they can be taken into federal immigration custody.

Both suspects were taken to the Putnam County Jail outside of Indianapolis.

This seizure was part of an ongoing effort by the Indiana State Police to address drug trafficking, the police said in a statement:

“Through the efforts of the Indiana State Police and their partners, positive results are occurring through significant seizures and dismantling large-scale drug organizations.”

