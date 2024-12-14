Quantcast
Friday, December 13, 2024

Twitter Sleuth Goes Viral Showing Mangione Family’s Ties to Pelosi

'This is a long one... but stay with me... it’s worth it...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa. / PHOTO: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the people on Twitter recently alleged that the family of Luigi Mangione, the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was connected to former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“This is a long one… but stay with me… it’s worth it,” @HueyJackNation wrote before writing down the entire timeline to make his point.

At first, he wrote that in October 2023, the Justice Department initiated “a non-public antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth Group concerning potentially unlawful acquisitions,” which resulted in the company’s executives, including CEO Thompson and Chairman Stephen Hemsley, starting to sell “substantial amounts of company stock, totaling $101.5 million by February 2024.”

Then, on Jan. 1, “Vin Roberti, chairman of Roberti Global and a longtime political ally and fundraiser for Nancy Pelosi, is retained as a lobbyist by Palo Alto Networks,” adding that on Feb. 12, Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, purchased “50 call options in Palo Alto Networks, valued between $500,000 and $1 million.”

He then wrote that between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20, Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, was targeted by a ransomware attack, which resulted in Thompson and other executives selling over $15.1 million worth of UnitedHealth Group stock since Feb. 16.

As a result, Palo Alto Networks experienced a 20% decline on Feb. 20, and, coincidentally, the very next day, Pelosi’s husband “acquires an additional 20 call options in Palo Alto Networks, valued between $100,000 and $250,000.”

Politicians tried prohibiting stock trading between May and October by Congress members like Pelosi.

In October, UnitedHealth Group enhanced the company’s cybersecurity measures following the breach.

He then points out that Mangione boards the bus in Atlanta and arrives in New York City at the end of November.

After that, @HueyJackNation alleged that Mangione boarded the bus two to four days before the public announcement of the UnitedHealth Group’s annual Investor Conference scheduled for Dec. 4., the day when Thompson was murdered.

He then continued the thread by stating that Mangione’s family was connected to Pelosi, pointing out that both families were very prominent in Delaware.

He then described how rich the Mangione family is, mentioning that they became wealthy after founding and still owning a nursing home chain in Maryland that was cited for abuse and health violations, as reported by the New York Post.

@HueyJackNation then stated that Luigi previously volunteered in one of the companies connected to his family’s business, Lorien Health Services.”

“So he has seen the dirty work of insurance companies firsthand… especially when his family owns the company and is trying to get money from the insurance companies,” he wrote.

In another Twitter thread, @HueyJackNation made an even more explicit connection between Mangione and Pelosi families.

