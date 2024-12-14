Ph.D. Student Mocked for Elite Degree in the ‘Politics of Smell’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A woman was recently mocked after she revealed that she got her Ph.D. in English literature by writing a thesis about how racist it is not to like people who smell.

“Thrilled to say I passed my viva with no corrections and am officially PhDone,” Ally Louks wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of herself holding her PhD thesis, Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell In Modern And Contemporary Prose.

Thrilled to say I passed my viva with no corrections and am officially PhDone. pic.twitter.com/4qwCyFYocX — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 27, 2024

After many people became confused about the title of my thesis, Louks published an abstract for her thesis, hoping to “provide more context for anyone interested in learning more about [her] work.”

Since there is some confusion about the nature of my research, here is the abstract for my PhD thesis, which I hope will provide more context for anyone interested in learning more about my work! pic.twitter.com/eN9OsldQ2E — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 29, 2024

“To be clear, this abstract was written for experts within my discipline and field. It was not written for a lay audience and this is not how I would communicate my ideas to the average person,” she added.

To be clear, this abstract was written for experts within my discipline and field. It was not written for a lay audience and this is not how I would communicate my ideas to the average person. — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) December 1, 2024

Conservatives on the platform quickly criticized the woman by pointing out that her degree was useless because it was based on meaningless work.

“I spent half my life pursuing a PhD in biotechnology. I dedicated myself to honest science—running experiments, being critical, and trying to disprove my own hypotheses. Eventually, I earned my degree. It was grueling but meaningful work. Then you see this,” the self-described “most canceled scientist” Dr. Simon Goddek wrote.

Goddek then criticized the “elite” universities that are ready to give someone a degree for writing a thesis “stuffed” with pretentious language and inflated words, in which a person claims that “describing smells is racist.”

“At least this is an eye-opener. Academia is dead. And we can no longer take these so-called ‘elite’ universities seriously,” he wrote.

I spent half my life pursuing a PhD in biotechnology. I dedicated myself to honest science—running experiments, being critical, and trying to disprove my own hypotheses. Eventually, I earned my degree. It was grueling but meaningful work. Then you see this. This woman just… https://t.co/2Q6ADaWK3A — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) December 2, 2024

Other people also criticized Louks, going as far as claiming that she is “the reason why everything is falling apart.”

“She just got the ultimate bulls**t degree: a PhD about why describing smells is racist,” @ItIsHoeMath wrote. “Her thesis statement is basically: ‘If you say someone stinks, people like them less.’ You know, like we all learned from watching cartoons when we were four.”

He then stated that Louks now believes she is entitled to an “extremely high-status lifestyle” because she got a PhD.

“Remember this when they tell you that women are ‘beating’ men at getting an ‘education.’ Good luck to whoever has to pay off those loans! And don’t forget… call her ‘Doctor!'” @ItIsHoeMath added.

This woman is why everything is falling apart. She just got the ultimate bullshit degree: a PhD about why describing smells is racist. I read the abstract for you. It's full of bullshit language, unnecessary big words, and pretentious sentence structure. She could have said the… https://t.co/m9ky2lI6E0 — hoe_math (@ItIsHoeMath) December 2, 2024

Some people also pointed out that, in addition to getting a laughable degree and hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt, she also lost “10 years of childbearing youth that she will never regain.”