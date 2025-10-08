Turning Point’s Church Ties Collide with Israeli Influence Network

(José Niño, Headline USA) When mourners filled Dream City Church in September to remember Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, few could have imagined that the same megachurch now stands at the center of a registered foreign influence operation.

A recent Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing by Show Faith by Works, LLC, a San Diego–based firm, discloses a $3.26 million contract with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to run what it calls the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in U.S. history”, according to a report by Israel-Palestine News. The campaign’s stated goal is to promote pro-Israel narratives and counter pro-Palestinian sentiment among American Christians, particularly across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado.

The FARA filing describes a sophisticated operation combining digital surveillance, grassroots organizing, and targeted propaganda. It details the use of geofencing technology to track churchgoers’ mobile devices during worship services and Christian college gatherings, then deliver tailored ads and messaging supporting Israel’s position on the Gaza conflict.

According to the filing, the project’s budget allocates $1.55 million for grassroots staff, $685,000 for media targeting, and $550,000 for “specialist purchasing.” The campaign targets 303 megachurches and more than 33,000 smaller congregations, along with 39 Christian colleges representing an estimated audience of 3.9 million worshippers and 100,000 students.

Among those churches is Dream City Church in Phoenix, one of the largest evangelical congregations in the Southwest with an estimated 20,000 regular attendees per Outreach Magazine.

Dream City has long been intertwined with Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and its late founder. The Phoenix New Times reported that the church hosted Kirk’s monthly “Freedom Night in America” events and major TPUSA conferences, including the annual AmFest gathering. Kirk also served on the church’s board and frequently appeared in its services and broadcasts.

Those ties took on new significance after TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Fox News that the organization’s “tech partners tracked over 277,000 devices” at the service. Kolvet framed the figure as a testament to Kirk’s broad influence and the scope of public interest in his death. Yet in light of the FARA disclosure, that data point has raised questions about whether similar tracking tools were used to monitor worshippers and attendees across religious events connected to TPUSA.

The FARA filing does not mention TPUSA directly. But its methods — geofencing religious sites, harvesting mobile data, and retargeting attendees with online content — mirror the technology Kolvet described.

The campaign’s activities extend beyond the digital realm. The filing details plans for “Pastoral Resource Packages,” influencer partnerships, and weekly podcasts promoting Israel’s narrative. Among the campaign’s priorities is recruiting high-profile Christian figures, including athletes and entertainers, to amplify pro-Israel messages to younger audiences.

The effort forms part of a larger Israeli public relations strategy. According to reporting from Israel-Palestine News and Headline USA, Israel has allocated at least $150 million for global information campaigns since 2024, contracting firms such as Clock Tower X, SKDK, and Bridges Partners to manage influence operations on social media and in faith communities.

The FARA filing can be found here.

