Top House Republican Slams DOJ Cover-Up of Biden’s Classified Docs Crimes

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Top Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee slammed the Justice Department for its attempt to hide the crimes committed by President Joe Biden in the removal of classified documents after his time as vice president, the Washington Examiner reported.

The comments—made by Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the chair of the committee—came on Sunday as the DOJ nears the end of special counsel Robert Hur’s 10-month investigation of Biden’s malfeasance. Leaks suggest the Biden will not be charged.

“This will be certainly devastating, and continuing to be devastating to the Department of Justice and to the Biden administration with their two-tier system of justice,” Turner said during an appearance Sunday on CBS News’s Face the Nation, according to the New York Post.

“You know, Biden has been found to be a serial classified document hoarder,” Turner continued. “Over a 10-year period, he’s been taking classified documents—some of the most sensitive that threaten our national security—home without any protection. And for others to be able to access them—there needs to be consequences.”

While the DOJ drags its feet in the Biden investigation, former President Donald Trump was promptly prosecuted for allegedly bringing classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home.

For this reason, Turner noted, it appears that the DOJ is approaching open partisanship, weaponizing laws only against those out of favor with the regime.

“You can’t hoard documents in your home for a decade-long period, concealing them, taking them home as a senator, a vice president, and then suddenly say, ‘Hey, two weeks while I was president, I cooperated and therefore it doesn’t count that I spent 10 years as a serial classified-documents hoarder,’” Turner said, alluding to Biden’s actions.

Trump himself wrote an angry response on Truth Social, pointing out the clear absurdity of such a ruling.

“Wow! Fake news CNN, through a leak for the Department of Injustice, has just reported that no charges will be filed in the (much bigger than mine!!!) Crooked Joe Biden documents case,” he posted.

“We are living in a very corrupt country!” he added.