Friday, November 17, 2023

No Charges for Biden in Classified Docs Case Much Worse than Trump’s

'Once again, the 'justice' system exists to protect the elites and punish those who question their power...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden and his inner circle are set to evade criminal charges following an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents spanning his tenure in public office.  

Despite revelations of significant mishandling, the DOJ is reportedly preparing not to pursue charges against the president or his aides.

The Wall Street Journal and CNN unveiled on Thursday that the DOJ, under Special Counsel Robert Hur, is anticipated to issue a scathing report on Biden’s handling of classified materials.

A probe involving approximately 100 individuals resulted in no charges into how the documents made their way to the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, and notably, to Biden’s infamous garage in Delaware.  

Interrogations included high-ranking officials such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House aide Steve Ricchetti and former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, all of whom worked for Biden before he won the presidency in 2020.

In a stark contrast to the Biden case, the DOJ had pursued former President Donald Trump over a similar scenario.  

Trump, asserting his authority to declassify, faced prosecution by Special Counsel Jack Smith for what was deemed an illegal withholding of documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year. 

Notably, Biden, in his roles as both senator and vice president, lacked the authority to declassify these documents. 

The announcement of no charges against the scandal-ridden president triggered an immediate uproar, directly from Republican figures and conservative voices on Twitter. 

Podcast host Megyn Kelly expressed her sarcastic astonishment, stating, “Shocked – SHOCKED.” 

Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway lambasted the DOJ’s apparent double standard, citing the conviction of a pro-life activist while Biden faces no consequences. 

“On same day of news leaking that Biden will not be held accountable for significant mishandling of classified docs for decades, DOJ brags about convicting pro-life activist Paula ‘Paulette’ Harlow, 75,” she said.

Collin Rugg, co-editor of Trending Politics, echoed the sentiment of injustice, saying, “Once again, the ‘justice’ system exists to protect the elites and punish those who question their power.”

Critics of Trump argue that the former president, unlike Biden, refused to turn over the documents upon request from the National Archives Records Administration.

On the other hand, Trump has blasted the National Archives as a left-wing agency that did not ask for the documents back.

“You know, Nara is a radical left group of people running that thing and when you send documents over there, I would say there’s a very good chance a lot of those documents will never be seen again,” he said in 2022 during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

