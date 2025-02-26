Anti-Trump FBI Official Leaked Sensitive Investigative Info, Emailed Nude Photo of Girlfriend

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has released more damning info on former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who allegedly both led the bureau’s case against Trump and obstructed the Hunter Biden probe.

On Monday, Grassley published a trove of emails Thibault sent while he was still an FBI agent. The emails show him corresponding with a purported girlfriend named “Missy Morgan.” At times, Thibault’s emails appear to be breaking the law.

For instance, on March 31, 2022, Thibault emailed “Missy Morgan” an internal FBI email thread with respect to an ongoing federal investigation into Lauren Handy and alleged Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act violations.

The bigger story here appears to be that Thibault sent sensitive investigative email to this same girlfriend, "Missy Morgan." Thibault is an agent who both helped lead the FBI's case against Trump, and who allegedly suppressed the Hunter Biden investigation https://t.co/oGRRxOXb6J pic.twitter.com/iML83u79xl — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 26, 2025

“The thread contains an email from Thibault’s FBI account to other FBI officials detailing sensitive investigatory information and how it could lead to additional charges in the ongoing case. The email from Thibault clearly states that the facts in the email took the case ‘to an elevated level both legally and from a media perspective,’” Grassley noted in a Monday letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“FBI agents in the thread further discussed and confirmed that the FBI should ‘not confirm or comment on what was found,’” Grassley added.

In another email, Thibault sent Missy an email about an Internet Safety Presentation geared for the children of FBI officers. The event was not open to the public.

Thubault also sent racier emails, including a naked one of Missy from his FBI email account to his George Washington University account, according to Grassley, who attached to photo to his letter—but redacted it.

Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., asked Bondi and Patel to open an investigation into Thibault’s inappropriate conduct.

Grassley’s letter follows records he released last month, which show that Thibault was the same agent who both obstructed the bureau’s Hunter Biden investigation and led the FBI’s case against Trump.

One of the emails from Thibault, dated Feb. 14, 2022, asks another FBI official to review his draft opening of the operation that would later be code-named Arctic Fox. That email included the draft, which contained similar language that would eventually appear in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump.

Specifically, Thibault detailed Trump’s so-called “fake electors” scheme—the plan to use alternate electors to challenge the results of controversial results in Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Grassley said the fact that Thibault’s initial draft was incorporated in Smith’s failed indictment suggests that the senior FBI agent essentially opened and approved his own investigation.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.