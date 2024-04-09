Tucker Uncensored: Ex-Fox Host Opens for Kid Rock, Speaks on ‘F**ked Up’ Country

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Conservative media star Tucker Carlson made an appearance at a Gonzalez, Louisiana Kid Rock concert, introducing the rock star and offering a commentary on the state of the country.

Footage was captured of Carlson speaking his mind more freely than usual and posted to Twitter.

🔥 TUCKER CARLSON OPENS FOR KID ROCK CONCERT “The country they tell me about on the internet is f—ked up. The country that I experience when I walk through this crowd or when I wake up in my town of 100 people in a rural area, is a beautiful country.” Tucker’s a rock star. pic.twitter.com/Ags5DB2XZU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2024

Carlson delivered several minutes’ worth of comments opening Kid Rock’s summer tour, Rock the Country, focusing on the state of America and what it means to be an American.

According to Carlson, Kid Rock invited him to open the concert while they had dinner several months ago, though he was at a loss as to what to say until he was inspired by the people of small town Louisiana.

“I woke up this morning and I went on the internet,” he began, noting that he “read all these stories and I thought to myself ‘This is the most depressing thing that’s happened to me in a long time. This country is f***** up.'”

Struggling to come up with something, Carlson said that he arrived at the concert, saw the crowd, and thought, “No, no it’s not.”

“The country that I experience when I walk through this crowd or when I wake up in my town of 100 people in a rural area is a beautiful country,” he said, adding that it is “filled with beautiful people.”

The former Fox News host praised the people of rural Louisiana for being good Americans, who, he suggested, are sometimes rough around the edges and difficult to govern.

“If you could take one person out of this nation of 350 million people and present it to the rest of the world and say “What’s a real American look like?”. . . I would say that American would be both disobedient but decent,” he told the concert attendees.

“That American would both give you the finger and burst out laughing at the same time.”