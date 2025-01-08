Tucker Carlson Reveals His Wife Was ’Thrilled’ After Fox News Fired Him

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Tucker Carlson revealed Monday that his wife was “thrilled” after Fox News threw down the axe on him.

Fox News pulled the plug on Carlson’s primetime show in April 2023, and the political commentator has since launched his own Internet show and media company called Tucker Carlson Network.

On Monday’s episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, the former Fox News star hosted guest and longtime friend Billy Bush, who was fired from NBC during the 2016 election after the network leaked his infamous Access Hollywood tape with then-GOP candidate Donald Trump to the press.

Carlson related Bush’s own hardships to his recent firing at Fox News, saying his wife, Susie, rejoiced after she learned Carlson would never host a show for the network again.

“i’ve been there. I’ve been there. I’m not mocking you in any way because I’ve certainly been there. And in fact, I’ve been there so much that when I got fired the last time, Susie, my wife, she was, like, thrilled. I got fired. Absolutely thrilled,” Carlson said.

Eight years ago NBC News secretly colluded with the Washington Post to derail Donald Trump’s candidacy. Billy Bush was there and tells the story for the first time. (0:00) Why Corporate Media Management Is So Corrupt

(4:57) Megyn Kelly vs. Harvey Weinstein

(9:58) What Al Roker… pic.twitter.com/qkYwV11jxn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2025

Carlson’s wife did not like Fox News as her husband’s employer, according to Carlson, who said she was “so glad” by the news.

“She didn’t like the employer anyway,” Carlson said. “She was strong. She was. She was actually walking the dogs. And I called her. I was like, I just got fired. And she goes, ‘Why?’ I said, I don’t know. They didn’t tell me. ‘I’m so glad!’”

Carlson said he understood his wife’s reaction at a “gut level.”

“It’s important for a man to have setbacks once in a while because it reminds you what’s important,” he explained. “These are all cliches for a reason, but it reminds you that you’re not God and you need to know that. And it’s really important to know that.”

The former Fox News host added that many successful men are completely “miserable.”

“I’ve always noticed that that the most successful people are like miserable,” Carlson told Bush. “Someone yesterday told me he knows Larry Fink. He was like one of the richest people in the world, runs BlackRock. He said, Larry Fink, really smart, you know, complicated person, not all bad. But the marker, the distinguishing characteristic of Larry Fink is he’s miserable. He’s truly unhappy.”

Carlson wondered aloud, “What is that? Why are so many very successful people miserable?”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.