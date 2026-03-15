Tucker Carlson Says the CIA is Reading His Texts and Preparing a Criminal Referral Against Him

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Conservative media personality Tucker Carlson said Saturday that the CIA is reading his texts, and could be preparing a criminal referral against him over allegations that he’s acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

“I found out the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral for me to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed. What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war,” Carlson said in a video broadcasted on Twitter/X. “They read my texts.”

When you discover the CIA has been reading your texts in order to frame you for a crime. pic.twitter.com/XgoluHw8EG — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2026

Carlson, who interviewed the president of Iran about eight months ago, said he believes the matter could stem from allegations that he’s in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, which requires people lobbying on behalf of foreign entities to register with the DOJ. He added that he’s not worried about actually being charged because his only motive is to act in the interests of his own country, the U.S.

Carlson has been under increasing pressure from the pro-Israel lobby due to his outspoken opposition to the war in Iran. Zionist political commentator Laura Loomer admitted on Twitter/X that she reported him to the DOJ.

“You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DOJ,” she said. “I pray my efforts are successful … Lock him up!”

🚨 Laura Loomer says she reported Tucker Carlson to the DoJ, with hopes of sending him to prison pic.twitter.com/9lmc3VLG7A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time the U.S. government has investigated Carlson for communicating with a foreign government. In 2021, Carlson said he had received evidence that the NSA has been reading his communications.

“A whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails,” Carlson said at the time, explaining that the whistleblower told him the NSA tapped his phone because he sought an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An internal NSA review reportedly confirmed that the NSA had monitored Carlson’s communications.

“The nation’s top electronic spy agency found that Carlson was mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was subsequently revealed through ‘unmasking,’ a process in which relevant government officials can request the identities of American citizens in intelligence reports to be divulged provided there is an official reason,” The Record reported in July 2021.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.