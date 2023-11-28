Quantcast
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuberville Expects 9/11 Attacks ‘Every Few Weeks’ Because of Biden’s Open Border

'Ok, send every available military personnel to the border immediately. Close it down. Nobody else comes in...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This image from Senate Television video shows Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Republican senators angrily challenged Tuberville on his blockade of almost 400 military officers Wednesday evening, taking over the Senate floor for hours to call for individual confirmation votes after a monthslong stalemate on the issue. (Senate Television via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., voiced concerns about potential terrorist threats occurring “every few weeks,” drawing parallels to the horrific attacks of Sept. 11. He attributed this potential risk to what he perceived as President Joe Biden’s horrific handling of the southern border chaos.

In an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday, Tuberville referenced disturbing reports that highlighted the apprehension of over 160 individuals connected to the U.S. terror watch list near the southern border.

“We’re gonna have a 9/11 attack every few weeks if we don’t watch it,” declared Tuberville, emphasizing the lawlessness situation at the southern border and criticizing the lack of attention to this matter. “It is out of control. But this group could care less.”

His remarks followed Bolling’s report on the significant number of Chinese nationals—over 24,000—apprehended at the southern border in 2023. This number notably surpassed the total of Chinese nationals illegally crossing the border in the past decade.

Bolling referenced a New York Times article stating that those apprehended and facing final deportation orders are unable to return to China due to the Chinese government’s refusal to accept them.

Regarding individuals on the terror watch list and the uncertainty about those who may have evaded capture, Tuberville criticized the Biden administration’s handling of border security and urged decisive action.

“What happened in Israel and Hamas that catastrophe going on over there, when that happened, Joe Biden should’ve woke up and called [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and said, ‘Ok, send every available military personnel to the border immediately. Close it down. Nobody else comes in,’” Tuberville added.

According to the New York Post, a record number of 160 individuals with ties to the terrorist watch list were detained while attempting to cross the southern border illegally.

In the same interview, Tuberville rebuked what he described as a lack of concern from both sides of the political aisle for the American people and taxpayers amid ongoing border security issues, expressing frustration with the focus on spending rather than addressing the potentially dangerous consequences of an open border.

“We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of terrorist come across the border and we could care less, not we, the Biden administration. […] It’s about spending damn money and I’m sick of it,” Tuberville remarked.

