Quantcast
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Republican Sheriff Loses La. Parish by 1 Vote after ‘Shady Counting’

'No matter what happens in any court battle following Monday’s machine recount ... many voters in our community would feel deeply disenfranchised and will question the legitimacy of this election...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Caddo Parish sheriff's race
A screenshot from KTAL shows the disputed final result of the Caddo Parish sheriff's race between Democrat Henry Whitehorn and Republican John Nickelson. / IMAGE: KTALnews via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Last week in a race fraught with indications of scandal, a Republican sheriff candidate in Louisiana lost by a single vote, leading to calls for a recount or a new election altogether.

As it turns out, two individuals in Caddo Parish may have voted twice, which of course could radically alter the outcome of the race, State of the Union reported.

As seems to happen all-too-often, the declared victor in the race was a Democrat—Henry Whitehorn—and the declared loser was Republican John Nickelson.

The race was allegedly decided by one vote in an election in which over 43,000 people voted.

Last week after the race, Nickelson suggested that, because of the “extraordinarily narrow margin,” the parish should engage in “a hand recount to protect the integrity of our democratic process.”

In response, Clerk of Court Mike Spence, the Caddo Parish conducted a recount on Monday, but only of absentee ballots since the voting-day ballots were case via touchscreen and had no paper trail.

Both candidates picked up an additional three votes following the recount, which still put Whitehorn a single vote ahead.

But even before the outcome was announced, Nickelson—who is now suing to contest the result—had penned a letter to his opponent calling for a new election altogether.

“No matter what happens in any court battle following Monday’s machine recount of more than 7,700 absentee ballots many voters in our community would feel deeply disenfranchised and will question the legitimacy of this election,” he wrote.

According to the Republican candidate, a “special second runoff election” is particularly necessary because the “unique circumstances” cannot “withstand” judicial or public scrutiny.

“For that reason,” he added, “I invite you to join me in asking the district court to order a special second runoff election.”

As of the time of this writing, Whitehorn had not responded.

Spence insisted, that there was no serious case for election fraud, and that the two voters did not vote twice knowingly.

“It’s a sad situation because it’s two people who didn’t understand what they were doing,” he said. “This wasn’t malicious.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tuberville Expects 9/11 Attacks ‘Every Few Weeks’ Because of Biden’s Open Border
Next article
WATCH: Four Out-of-Shape Female Police in Chicago Struggle to Subdue Shoplifter

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com