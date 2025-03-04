Trump’s Tactics Work: Zelenskyy Agrees to Immediate Ceasefire w/ Russia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Friday, President Donald Trump became the center of international criticism after he kicked Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy out of the White House—telling him to come back when he’s ready for peace.

But Trump’s gambit appears to have worked. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy announced that he’s ready for an immediate ceasefire.

“Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter/X.

I would like to reiterate Ukraine's commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

Zelenskyy also said he’s ready to sign a deal for U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” he said.

Trump kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House after putting him in his place on live television Friday during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, telling him that he’s “gambling with millions of lives” and warning his actions could trigger World War III.

Trump followed that move by suspending all military aid to Ukraine on Monday.

