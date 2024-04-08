Quantcast
Monday, April 8, 2024

Lee Greenwood Fires Back at ‘Twisted’ Criticism of ‘God Bless the USA Bible’

'They're pretty twisted. I know they're afraid of Donald Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) American singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood didn’t mince words when addressing the left’s vitriolic criticisms of his collaboration with former President Donald Trump for the release of a limited-edition God Bless the USA Bible. 

During an April 1 interview on Fox News’s Jesse Waters Tonight, Greenwood remarked that the left’s stance is “pretty twisted,” suggesting they’re so apprehensive of Trump that they’re willing to suppress their faith just to denounce him.

“I’m ashamed of them for not putting their faith forward and they are just hateful for Donald Trump,” Greenwood said. “I would tell you this, the history of God Bless the USA, the song, is what led us to this point here.”

Late last month, Trump and Greenwood unveiled the special edition Bible, which also featured the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance and the U.S. Constitution.  

Despite criticism from the left, the Bible garnered significant success, drawing ire toward both Trump and Greenwood, the latter having been a featured performer at numerous Trump rallies over the past years—a fact he emphasized during his April 1 interview with Fox News.

“For more than three years I’ve been performing with the Holy Bible and the King James Version and from front to back it is the unedited Bible. God Bless the USA is added to the front of it and the back of the book the four documents the started our country, which I felt were important because I’m a patriot,” Greenwood added. 

In response to Fox’s Watters asking Greenwood about the media’s characterization of Trump’s Christian supporters as being part of a “religious cult” due to their steadfast support for the former president, Greenwood sarcastically rebutted, “It’s hardly a cult, isn’t it?” 

The singer juxtaposed the number of individuals identifying as transgender with the number of Christians, likely aiming to suggest that it’s the left, not conservatives, who exhibit cult-like behavior. 

“There is [sic] 1.9 million transgenders in the United States, and there’s 200 million Christians that are registered. I think it’s a little out of proportion that we’re talking too much about that subject. I want to talk more about faith,” Greenwood said. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hunter Attorney Caught w/ Jill’s ‘Work Husband’ Days Before Infamous Conference
Next article
Zimbabwe Gets Gold-Backed Currency But It Won’t Solve the Fundamental Problem

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com