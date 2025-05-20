Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield Expected To Cost $500 Billion

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia
A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump’s plan to develop a new massive missile defense system for the US, dubbed the “Golden Dome” or the “Iron Dome for America,” is expected to cost $500 billion over the next 20 years, CNN reported on Monday, citing an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

The project will be a boondoggle for US weapons makers, and, according to a report from Reuters, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has emerged as a frontrunner to develop key parts of the missile shield. The report said SpaceX has partnered with Palantir and Anduril on the project.

The CNN report said that representatives from SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril have all pitched Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on their plans for the project, and a source told the media outlet that he “wants what they’re selling.”

Pentagon officials have submitted plans to Trump for several options for developing the missile shield, and the president is expected to announce his preferred plan soon.

“The Secretary of Defense and other Department leaders have engaged with the President to present options and look forward to announcing the path forward in the coming days,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

The idea of the “Golden Dome” is to provide a missile shield for the entire territory of the United States that can intercept the most advanced missiles in the world. Trump’s executive order that directed the Pentagon to pursue the plan specified that it must include “space-based interceptors.”

The White House’s $1.01 trillion military budget request for 2026 includes $25 billion for the Golden Dome. Besides the massive cost, the project will likely kick off a new global arms race.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
A Maintenance Worker Has Been Charged in Connection With The New Orleans Jail Break

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com