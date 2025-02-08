Trump’s DC Prosecutor Vows to Chase DOGE Doxxers to ‘End of the Earth’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The individuals and news organizations behind the relentless doxxing of workers at the Department of Government Efficiency may face legal consequences—including criminal prosecution.

Ed Martin, President Donald Trump’s interim U.S. attorney for the DC district, has launched a criminal inquiry into those responsible for what appeared to be a coordinated effort to attack, smear and harass officials working to eliminate corruption and waste within the federal government.

Martin announced the investigation in a letter to Elon Musk and his top aide, Steve Davis. They both had seemingly referred a group of individuals and networks accused of potentially “stealing government property and/or threatening government employees.”

“After your referral, as is my practice, I will begin an inquiry,” Martin wrote on Friday.

“Please let me reiterate again: if people are discovered to have broken the law or even acted simply unethically, we will investigate them and we will chase them to the end of the Earth to hold them accountable,” he added.

The acting U.S. attorney also emphasized that his prosecutors “will not rest” in their probe. He declared that “no one should abuse American taxpayer dollars nor American taxpayer workers,” and then added nobody “is above the law.”

The investigation comes just days after a wave of media attacks targeting DOGE staffers working to accomplish Trump’s campaign promise to cut wasteful spending. Some of their names have been publicly exposed, while others have faced the wrath of cancel culture.

Martin addressed the ongoing attacks in a Feb. 3 letter to Musk, offering to deploy his team of prosecutors to help protect DOGE’s work and its employees.

“Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” Martin warned.

“Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people,” he added.

In the same Feb. 3 letter, Martin rebuked the previous administration for turning a blind eye to Antifa and BLM rioters who wreaked havoc in apparent failed bids to gain political power and intimidate conservatives.