Friday, February 7, 2025

Taylor Swift Fans Angry after Travis Kelce Commented on Trump

Posted by Maire Clayton
Taylor Swift
FILE - Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Taylor Swift fans were angry after her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chefs, said he was looking forward to playing in front of President Donald Trump.

Kelce made the comments in a pre-Super Bowl press conference ahead of the Sunday game in New Orleans.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor.” he responded on being able to play in front of the president.

He elaborated and said regardless of political party having a sitting president in attendance is “pretty cool.”

“I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world—and that’s pretty cool.”

Swifties quickly turned on the singer’s boyfriend and took to social media to express their angry.

“Travis used the term: ‘honour’ shows his political tone-deafness at best and apathy towards how Trump attacked Taylor at worst,” one user wrote.

Swift previously threw her support behind former Vice President Kamala Harris failed bid for the presidency. The Blank Space singer posted a lengthy Instagram post, where she signed off “Childless Cat Lady.”

The post caused Trump to post his opinion of Swift to Truth Social.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the president said in all caps.

Other users wanted Swift to dump Kelce after the remarks.

“[I]f my partner was being neutral about someone who talked S**T about me we would be broken up QUICKLY!!!!” the user wrote.

Many believed Swift will now breakup and write an album as the singer frequently uses her personal life in her songs.

While Swifties took issue with the comments, others expressed that they were pleased Kelce kept his answer neutral.

“He’s representing his team. He has to say that,” another user added. “That’s the diplomatic answer.”

